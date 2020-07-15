Left Menu
Liverpool to be presented with Premier League trophy on July 22

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League Trophy after their match against Chelsea at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday, July 22.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:49 IST
Liverpool to be presented with Premier League trophy on July 22
Liverpool FC, Premier League 2019-20 winners (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League Trophy after their match against Chelsea at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday, July 22. This occasion will be marked with a unique ceremony designed to acknowledge the club's supporters, who are absent from the stadium due to matches being played behind closed doors.

The match, as well as the trophy presentation, will be shown free-to-air and this will allow fans to watch Liverpool's final home match of the season and see their captain Jordan Henderson become the first Liverpool player to lift the Premier League Trophy. "The club's players and staff will be presented with their medals and the Premier League Trophy, as winners of the 2019/20 season, on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners in the heart of where Liverpool fans would usually sit," the organisers of Premier League said in an official statement.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, the manager of the Reds when they last won the title in 1990, will be a member of the Trophy presentation party. Liverpool had won the Premier League when Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1.

As a result, the Reds lifted the Premier League after a gap of 30 years. The side currently has 93 points from 35 matches and has an unassailable lead of 21 points at the top.

Liverpool is slated to face Arsenal in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

