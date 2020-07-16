Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns officially sign DE Garrett to record deal

The Cleveland Browns officially signed defensive end Myles Garrett to a five-year extension on Wednesday. Now, let's get to work." Garrett's deal marks the first time the Browns have extended their own first-round draft pick since cornerback Joe Haden, who was drafted in 2010.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 03:21 IST
Browns officially sign DE Garrett to record deal

The Cleveland Browns officially signed defensive end Myles Garrett to a five-year extension on Wednesday. Garrett, who had two years and $19.8 million remaining on his rookie deal, is now under contract through 2026. According to multiple reports, the five-year extension is worth $25 million annually, an all-time record for a defensive player.

"Myles' rare physical gifts in conjunction with his work ethic, intellect and humility have been the catalysts behind an auspicious start to his young career," general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "Despite his early individual successes, Myles maintains the same drive toward greatness that he displayed as a 22-year old rookie. We firmly believe that this intense focus means the best is yet to come." Garrett, who the Browns drafted first overall in 2017, added in a statement:

"In 2017, the Cleveland Browns bet on me. This city quickly became my home and these people quickly became my family. I'm eternally grateful for this opportunity, the support of my friends and family, the organization, my teammates, the fans -- I could go on forever, but even that wouldn't be enough time to express my gratitude. I'll just say this: Keep betting on me, Cleveland, because I won't let you down. Now, let's get to work." Garrett's deal marks the first time the Browns have extended their own first-round draft pick since cornerback Joe Haden, who was drafted in 2010. From 2011-2017, Cleveland had 12 first-round picks. Only Garrett has re-upped with the team, and the only other first-rounder still on the roster is tight end David Njoku (29th overall in 2017), who has asked for a trade.

Garrett, 24, has been a star since arriving in the NFL, collecting 30.5 sacks and 65 quarterback hits in 37 career games (35 starts), though he has just one Pro Bowl appearance. He missed five games due to injury in 2017 and the final six games in 2019 due to a season-ending suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's helmet in a Nov. 15 game. He finished 2019 with 10 sacks and 18 QB hits in 10 games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaign donations to Democrats pick up in battle for U.S. Senate

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate benefited from a surge in campaign contributions this spring, official documents showed on Wednesday, as President Donald Trumps falling poll numbers fanned hopes of Democrats capturing the chamber ...

Soccer-Porto clinch league title with 2-0 win over Sporting

Porto won their 29th Portuguese league title with two games to spare after second-half goals from captain Danilo Pereira and striker Moussa Marega secured a 2-0 home victory over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Porto top the 18-team first div...

Golf-LPGA braced for positive tests, tournament cancellations

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, will restart its COVID-19-interrupted season this month expecting positive tests and as many as three events to be cancelled, commissioner Mike Whan said on Wednesday.Whan was posit...

N.Macedonia's pro-EU SDSM set to win parliamentary vote

North Macedonias Social Democrats who pledged to take the Balkan country to the European Union are set to win the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, state election commission parliamentary results showed. The ruling SDSM party of the most rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020