Rain delays start of 2nd test between England, West Indies

The toss did not take place at its scheduled slot of 10:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) and covers were on the pitch after light drizzle early in the morning. The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years.

Updated: 16-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:29 IST
The start of the second test between England and the West Indies was delayed on Thursday because of wet weather in Manchester. The toss did not take place at its scheduled slot of 10:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) and covers were on the pitch after light drizzle early in the morning.

The West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Southampton last week, and are seeking a first test series victory in England in 32 years. England will be without fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester. AP BS BS

