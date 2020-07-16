Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Russell says he is staying with Williams next year

British Formula One driver George Russell said on Thursday he was staying with Williams next season, ending speculation about a possible move to champions Mercedes, alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:43 IST
Motor racing-Russell says he is staying with Williams next year

British Formula One driver George Russell said on Thursday he was staying with Williams next season, ending speculation about a possible move to champions Mercedes, alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi. "I will be staying with Williams for 2021. You've heard it here first," the 22-year-old, now in his second season in Formula One, told a video news conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Russell is backed by Mercedes and had been seen as a possible replacement for Valtteri Bottas, who is out of contract at the end of the year but now looking sure to stay with the champions. Media reports have suggested Bottas has agreed a deal in principle.

The Finn won this month's season-opener in Austria and is leading his team mate and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton by six points in the standings after two races. Russell, who signed a three-year deal with Williams before joining last season, said he did not feel 'overlooked' by Mercedes.

"I'm not disappointed in Mercedes at all," he said. "There was nothing more they could do. Claire (Williams) was very firm with her decision that she was not willing, or not ready, to let me go. "Ultimately as I have a contract with Williams I have to respect that decision. I'm here and I'll be giving everything I've got for Williams this year and into next year."

Latifi, a rookie this season, also has a multi-year deal with Williams.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

5 killed, 4 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal

At least five people were killed and four others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Thursday evening, police said. Nine people were travelling in ...

Ongoing disengagement in eastern Ladakh aimed at addressing face-off situations:MEA

India on Thursday said the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh is specifically aimed at addressing the face-off situations with China along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh. At an online media briefing, the Minis...

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic less on exports of agricultural goods: IOPEPC

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the countrys agriculture exports such as oil seeds and rice is much lower and the sector is recording healthy growth rate, IOPEPC said on Thursday. Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council ...

Soccer-FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

Russian top-flight team FC Sochi are set to miss their next match after nine people at the club tested positive for the COVID-19, the league said on Thursday. The Russian Premier League did not say whether the cases had been recorded among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020