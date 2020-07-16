Left Menu
Development News Edition

Humpy enters last four in Women's Speed Chess

Yifan, meanwhile, continued her good form, to post an easy 7.5-3.5 win over Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal. This is the final leg of the Grand Prix, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:28 IST
Humpy enters last four in Women's Speed Chess

India's top player Koneru Humpy defeated Valentina Gunina to reach the semifinals of the fourth and final leg of Women's Speed Chess Championships on Thursday. The world rapid champion Humpy got the better of Russian 6-5 to set up a last four clash with world No.1 Hou Yifan of China.

The Indian, ranked no.2 in the world, started well and established an early lead before Gunina fought back. However, Humpy held her nerve to advance. Yifan, meanwhile, continued her good form, to post an easy 7.5-3.5 win over Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal.

This is the final leg of the Grand Prix, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event. In each Grand Prix leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings.

The two players who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt urges industries to set up own COVID Care Centres

The Odisha government on Thursday urged industrial houses and public sector undertakings to set up their own COVID Care Centres CCCs within a week for the treatment of their employees. The request was made to them during a video conference....

Twitter scammers just wanted money. But what if they had worse plans?

The hackers who seized control of the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk appear to have been in it only for the money. But with social media now the main way many politicians, countries and companies c...

Wear a mask? Georgia governor, mayors embroiled in latest coronavirus clash

Officials in the U.S. state of Georgia were headed for a clash over masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday after the Republican governor barred mayors from requiring residents to wear them.Governor Brian Kemp issued an exe...

Chris Evans to send authentic 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Actor Chris Evans, better known as Captain America, made a six-year-old boys day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of saving his younger sister from a dog attack. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020