Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Windies put pressure on England after rain-delayed start in Manchester

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and Holder chose to bowl first to take advantage of seamer-friendly conditions after rain delayed the start of the match. England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team's bio-secure protocols while top order batsman Joe Denly has been dropped to make way for Root.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:23 IST
Cricket-Windies put pressure on England after rain-delayed start in Manchester

England were 112-3 at tea after losing wickets at regular intervals on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday.

Opener Dom Sibley (46) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (18) added 31 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts trod cautiously in overcast conditions, with the lights also switched on at Old Trafford. The lunch break was bookended by a pair of wickets for Windies all-rounder Roston Chase, who dismissed opener Rory Burns and Zak Crawley with his part-time off-spin.

Chase trapped Burns leg-before for 15 at the stroke of lunch, while Crawley flicked his first ball straight to Windies captain Jason Holder at leg-slip. England skipper Joe Root, who missed the first test to attend the birth of his child, stitched a 52-run partnership together with Sibley to stabilise the innings.

Yet West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph returned after the drinks break to remove Root, who edged an outswinging delivery to Holder in the slip cordon. Sibley was dropped at short-leg just before the tea break to deny Chase a third wicket.

West Indies suffered a setback when seamer Shannon Gabriel, who claimed nine wickets in the first test, left the field to get treatment on a reported a groin issue. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and Holder chose to bowl first to take advantage of seamer-friendly conditions after rain delayed the start of the match.

England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team's bio-secure protocols while top order batsman Joe Denly has been dropped to make way for Root. Mark Wood and James Anderson have also been rested with the trio of Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes named in the playing 11.

West Indies, who won the first test in Southampton by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, named an unchanged team. The series is being played in a bio-secure bubble without spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF jawan held for killing woman constable of Delhi Police

A BSF jawan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police woman constable at her rented accommodation on the suspicion of her having an affair with someone else, officials said. The accused identified as Naresh, 27, was in a...

2 Germans arrested over far-right, anti-Semitic website

Two German men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of spearheading a far-right group that posted pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic material online, prosecutors said. A suspect accused of co-founding the Goyim Party Germany group in 2016 and identif...

Iraq: ISIL’s acts of terror ‘divorced from the values of all faiths’

Religious leaders from communities across Iraq called for greater healing and reconciliation during an UN-organized event on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to support survivors of crimes perpetrated by ISIL terrorist fighters. Key s...

Longtime Phillies 2B Taylor dies at 84

Tony Taylor, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame, died Thursday at 84. Primarily a second baseman, the Cuban-born Taylor was an All-Star in 1960 and played 19 seasons with the Chicago Cubs 1958-60, Phillies 1960-71, 1974-76 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020