Left Menu
Development News Edition

Endeavour to start camps as early as possible, says AIFF Gen Secy

All India Football Federation (AIFF) is currently in talks with different state governments over the possibility of hosting national team camps across various age-groups, its General Secretary Kushal Das said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:30 IST
Endeavour to start camps as early as possible, says AIFF Gen Secy
AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) is currently in talks with different state governments over the possibility of hosting national team camps across various age-groups, its General Secretary Kushal Das said on Thursday. "The first important camp is for U-16 boys who are around three months away from the AFC U-16 Championship. We are also conscious of the fact that the U-17 girls also need to start the camp as soon as possible," Das told AIFF TV in a candid chat.

"We have been in talks with various state governments as well as SAI (Sports Authority of India. Each state government has its own set of protocols to follow in terms of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Hopefully, we start both camps very soon. That's our endeavour," he added. Das further stated that some states are following a very rigid protocol so they might need to shift the camp to different states in that case and the process has been started.

"It's extremely frustrating but it's not only for me as the General Secretary of AIFF, but for everyone. It's very disturbing that all planning processes have been interrupted because of the virus. The world has mostly come to a standstill. But there's nothing we can do about this. We have to survive this. Human beings are very resilient. It has impacted and disturbed a lot of activities not just in sports but everywhere," Das said. The AIFF is planning to host a national camp in Bhubaneswar for the senior men's team in September ahead of their clash against Qatar.

"With regards to the senior men's team, our plan is to start the camp sometimes in early September. We want the camp in Bhubaneswar as the match against Qatar was scheduled there. We're in touch with the State Government of Odisha as well as SAI. We are expecting to get a response from them. It's a very tricky situation but we need to come up with the best possible solution given the circumstances," the General Secretary said. Under a normal situation, the junior teams would have been sent on a number of exposure tours to get them battle-ready for major tournaments like the AFC U-16 Championship or the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. While efforts still continue, exposure tours may not be a feasible solution keeping the safety of the players and the staff in mind.

"Yes, it is a cause to worry. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, we had planned a lot of exposure trips which unfortunately are shelved now. I'm hoping that we can arrange some tours, especially for the U-16 team, at least one tour before going to Bahrain," Das maintained. "But, at this point of time, it's very difficult to predict. It's definitely something to worry about. Even the other teams are also on the same boat. I guess it's the same situation for them. But I believe Uzbekistan, Australia and Korea Republic have already resumed training, so we also need to do that," he added.

Incidentally, India U-16 have been clubbed in the same group with Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan in the U-16 AFC Finals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Cannon takes time off from U.S. radio show, stays with 'Masked Singer'

Nick Cannon said on Thursday he was stepping away for a while from his radio show after an uproar over anti-Semitic comments that led to him being dropped by one television network but kept on as host of The Masked Singer. I have decided to...

Rahul Gandhi flays assault on Dalits in MP's Guna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the attack on Dalits by policemen in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district, saying our fight is against this injustice. A purported video of the incident on social media showed the police merciless...

Jharkhand reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Jharkhand on Thursday reported 207 more cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 4,783, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. The state also reported four more deaths, which raised the coronavirus death toll to 42, it said....

'Great first step' as Sudan lifts death penalty and flogging for gay sex

By Ban Barkawi and Rachel Savage AMMANLONDON, July 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Sudans decision to lift the death penalty and flogging as punishment for gay sex was hailed by LGBT activists on Thursday as a promising sign after almost fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020