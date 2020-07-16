Left Menu
Tottenham must win last two games to keep Europa League hopes alive, says Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said the club must win the remaining two games to assure their place in the Europa League.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:31 IST
Tottenham must win last two games to keep Europa League hopes alive, says Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said the club must win the remaining two games to assure their place in the Europa League. Spurs claimed a 3-1 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday to move them up to seventh, which would be high enough to secure a spot in next season's Europa League.

"[Beating Newcastle] was a massive win. We said before, 'Three games, it has to be three wins if we want to be in with a shout of reaching the Europa League.' Arsenal was a big win for us and that gave us momentum coming into these final three games. Every game is tough, and it's been an up-and-down season for us, especially our away form, so we knew it was important to get the three points and thankfully we did," the club's official website quoted Kane as saying. "Now, some of the teams around us have to play each other, so we'd imagine two more wins and we should be in the Europa League places, but we can only take care of ourselves and see what happens. It's a massive game on Sunday [against Leicester] now," he added.

Kane scored twice in the victory against Newcastle to reach 201 career goals at the club level. "It's a nice milestone to hit but as always when I'm told about these milestones, it's always on to the next 100 or 200. It's gone quickly - I've been a professional now for eight or nine years and it just flies by," he said.

"In the last couple of years I've had a few injuries as well, and they've kept me out of quite a lot of games. [Scoring 20 goals per season] is a nice, consistent level I'd like to keep at and I'm happy to do it again this season. Two more games to go, let's see how many more we can get," he added. Tottenham will next play against Leicester City and Crystal Palace on July 19 and 26 respectively. (ANI)

