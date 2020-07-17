Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Muirfield a whole new test in second leg of double-header

"Today when we stepped on the course, even though it was morning you could start seeing a little shine, so you know the first bounces were skipping a little more, getting a little firmer," Morikawa said after a 76. "The rough has obviously just kept growing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 02:23 IST
Golf-Muirfield a whole new test in second leg of double-header

The Memorial Tournament is the second PGA Tour event in as many weeks to be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club and those competing in both ends of the unusual double-header were greeted with a whole new course and much stiffer challenge on Thursday. Faster greens, different hole locations and longer rough were among the notable changes during first-round action on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.

"Obviously, a lot faster. The greens I think are a lot firmer even than they appear," defending Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay, who finished joint seventh last week, said after an opening two-under-par 70. "You can get some action on it from the fairway, but even shots last week out of the rough would stop, and today that wasn't the case."

The PGA Tour had to scramble to fill a gap in its schedule when the John Deere Classic in Illinois was cancelled due to state-related challenges regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution was the creation of the Workday Charity Open and staging it at Muirfield Village, which marks the first time since 1957 the PGA Tour has played two weeks in a row on the same course.

Collin Morikawa, who won last week at Muirfield in a playoff, noticed the changes. "Today when we stepped on the course, even though it was morning you could start seeing a little shine, so you know the first bounces were skipping a little more, getting a little firmer," Morikawa said after a 76.

"The rough has obviously just kept growing. You miss in some spots, sometimes you've got to chip out and you never know what kind of lie you're going to get, but for the most part it's not going to be good." Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut last week, said the course has returned to its usual Memorial feel which means putting is tough.

"They let the rough grow a little bit, so you're unlikely to find some good breaks if you miss the fairways," said three-times major champion Spieth after an opening 70. "But mainly the course has dried out significantly without any rain the last few days, and the greens are a foot to two feet faster on the stimpmeter."

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN independent expert welcomes UK court decision to allow Shamima Begum to fight for citizenship

Citizenship is a gateway right, which enables and supports the right to have other rights, and without it individuals are profoundly vulnerable to harm, said Fionnuala D. N Aolin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of huma...

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities. Videos posted on social media from...

UK boosts healthcare funding to ward off winter COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to pour 3 billion pounds 3.77 billion into Englands National Health Service NHS to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus. Britain is the worst-affected country in Europe by COVID-19 with a death t...

Report: F Beasley won't return to Nets

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Beasleys positive test was reported earlier this week by The Athletic. He left the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020