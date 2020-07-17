Edmonton's Rogers Place damaged in fierce storm

Rogers Place in Edmonton, one of the two facilities slated to be used during the NHL restart in just over two weeks, was damaged by a heavy thunderstorm that ravaged the area on Thursday. Videos posted on social-media sites displayed water both rushing and streaming into the arena, as well as a flooded concourse. Reports said hail pounded the area in addition to rain. It wasn't immediately clear if the damage was limited to the outer areas of the facility.

Edmonton, home of the Oilers, and Toronto are the two sites slated to be used as hubs for the NHL restart that begins Aug. 1. Oilers Entertainment Group and Rogers Place jointly released a statement on Thursday night.

"A significant storm came through Edmonton earlier this evening," the statement said. "As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building. "We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city. We will share more information as it becomes available."

Ford Hall serves as the main entrance to the downtown arena that holds 18,347 for hockey games. No fans will be in attendance for the remainder of 2020. Teams are slated to travel to hub cities Edmonton and Toronto on July 26 and play exhibition games July 28-30.

TSN's Darren Dreger tweeted that "the NHL isn't concerned at the moment." Rogers Place opened in 2016.

NHL play was halted March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The restart features a 24-team playoff tournament, with 12 teams from each conference, with the Eastern Conference in Toronto and the West in Edmonton. --Field Level Media