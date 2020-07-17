Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets' deGrom downplays back issue, aims to pitch opener

Two-time back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said Thursday that his back is feeling better and he plans on pitching the New York Mets' opener against the Atlanta Braves on July 24.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 08:56 IST
Mets' deGrom downplays back issue, aims to pitch opener

Two-time back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said Thursday that his back is feeling better and he plans on pitching the New York Mets' opener against the Atlanta Braves on July 24. The New York ace left Tuesday's intrasquad game after one inning due to back tightness. A precautionary MRI exam displayed no damage.

"What was weird is it was just out of the blue," deGrom told reporters Thursday during a video conference call. "This was nothing like one pitch -- it just was something that didn't loosen up. "I wasn't too worried because I didn't think it was serious. If that was a regular game, I wouldn't have said anything. But as far as it being a spring training game, or summer camp game, there was no reason to push through something and risk actually injuring myself."

Despite deGrom's insistence that he will be fine for Opening Day, Mets manager Luis Rojas didn't want to jump that conclusion. "We're excited for the news that came out from the MRI obviously being clean, but this is a day-to-day approach that we're taking," Rojas told reporters. "We're all hopeful for a lot of things -- that Jake can throw, that Jake can go Opening Day, but right now it's a day-to-day approach that we're taking."

The 32-year-old deGrom isn't concerned. He is convinced the back tightness is a fluke situation. "I think I must have just slept wrong, because when I threw (a bullpen session) Sunday, I felt like I could have pitched," he said.

Last season, deGrom led the National League with 255 strikeouts and posted an 11-8 record with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts while winning his second consecutive Cy Young. He has thrown more than 200 innings in each of the past three seasons. Overall, the three-time All-Star is 66-49 with a 2.62 ERA in 171 career starts over six seasons, all with the Mets.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two militants killed in encounter in J-K

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in the Nagnad area of the district fo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, hopes of more stimulus offset virus worries

Asian shares eked out gains and U.S. stock futures bounced back on Friday as hopes of more government spending around the globe suppressed concerns about rising new coronavirus case numbers and worsening tensions between Washington and Beij...

United Airlines, pilots union reach creative deal to limit furloughs

United Airlines and its pilots union said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on two different packages aimed at reducing involuntary furloughs in the fall and keeping pilots at the ready once coronavirus-hit demand starts to pick up....

Mets' deGrom downplays back issue, aims to pitch opener

Two-time back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said Thursday that his back is feeling better and he plans on pitching the New York Mets opener against the Atlanta Braves on July 24. The New York ace left Tuesdays i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020