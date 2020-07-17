Left Menu
Both Ohio events on LPGA schedule to be played without fans

Commissioner Mike Whan had said the Marathon Classic was contemplating capping attendance at 2,000 fans at Highland Meadows for the Aug. 6-9 event. The tournament said it met with county and state health officials and decided Thursday to play without spectators.

PTI | Sylvania | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:32 IST
The LPGA Tour will not have spectators for the opening two events in Ohio when it resumes in two weeks. Commissioner Mike Whan had said the Marathon Classic was contemplating capping attendance at 2,000 fans at Highland Meadows for the Aug. 6-9 event.

The tournament said it met with county and state health officials and decided Thursday to play without spectators. The tournament still have two pro-ams — only of them on the tournament course — and the amateurs will be tested for the coronavirus before they can play. The LPGA Tour last played Feb. 16 in the Australian Women's Open, won by Inbee Park. It is scheduled to resume July 30 with the Drive On LPGA Championship, a one-time event hosted by Inverness Club, site of next year's Solheim Cup.

The Marathon Classic is the following week, and then the LPGA Tour goes to Scotland for two weeks. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said tournament organizers made the right decision not to allow fans at the Marathon Classic.

Muirfield Village in Columbus is staging its second straight PGA Tour event, neither with fans. The remaining Ohio tournament is the Senior Players Championship at Firestone in Akron on Aug. 13-16. It has not decided whether to allow fans. The Marathon Classic had planned to offer free admission to health care workers and grocery store employees, along with military, police, fire and emergency services personnel. That offer has been extended to the 2021 tournament.

