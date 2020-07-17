Left Menu
Would like to end my career playing with Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos said that he has no intention of leaving the club and stressed that "I'd like to end my career here".

17-07-2020
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos said that he has no intention of leaving the club and stressed that "I'd like to end my career here". "For as many seasons as the president wants. That's not down to me. I'm delighted to be here and everyone knows that. I'd like to end my career here. I'm happy and relaxed. I hope that I can hang my boots up here," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

Ramos' comments came after Real Madrid won their 34th La Liga title. Real Madrid on Friday defeated Villarreal by 2-1 with the help of Karim Benzema's brace. On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zinedine Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead.

Moreover, this was Real Madrid's tenth consecutive win in the competition. The club has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. Expressing elation over the La Liga triumph, Ramos said, "That's now 34 league titles for the club and it's a fifth for me personally. Our consistency has been the key. This will be remembered as the coronavirus league season and let's hope there aren't any more like it." (ANI)

