Broad and Anderson should be given opportunities to play together: Cork

"Broad and Anderson are of a similar ilk to Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram - we have to give them their time to keep playing together," Cork said on Sky Sports' 'The Cricket Debate'. "As a senior bowler you know what you have to do to get through a Test match," he added.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad should be given opportunities to play together as they are of the same ilk as legendary pairings of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, feels former England speedster Dominic Cork. While Broad was dropped from the opening Test against West Indies, Anderson was left out from the ongoing second Test.

Skipper Joe Root had earlier this week hinted that the days of Anderson and Broad -- England's top two wicket takers who have featured in 116 Tests together picking up 883 wickets -- playing as a pair may be over. "Broad and Anderson are of a similar ilk to Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram - we have to give them their time to keep playing together," Cork said on Sky Sports' 'The Cricket Debate'.

"As a senior bowler you know what you have to do to get through a Test match," he added. Cork also said that England should have played Anderson, who is their best swing bowler, in the ongoing second Test here which saw overcast conditions on the opening day.

The 37-year-old pacer, was rested at his home ground after West Indies handed England a four-wicket defeat in the series opener. The hosts have opted to rotate their pace attack with Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran coming in place of Anderson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. "Anderson is one of the best swing bowlers we have ever had - why wouldn't you play him? I don't get it. He has hardly played any cricket recently, is coming to the end of his career and wants more wickets," Cork said.

The 48-year-old, who has featured in 37 Tests and 32 ODIs between 1992-2002 for England, said there was no doubt in his mind that Anderson should have been played in Manchester. "One hundred per cent (Anderson should have played). Unless he comes to me as captain or chairman of selectors and says 'I don't think I can get through this Test', and I don't think he has said that, he plays because of his class and the bowler he's been," Cork said.

"I played in Manchester for five years and know there is cloud. Before there was a big hotel there was a little hotel and every morning I woke up for a four-day game I pulled back my curtains and then shut them again because it was raining!" he added..

