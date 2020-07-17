Zidane lauds Real Madrid players after winning La Liga

After Real Madrid clinched the La Liga title, manager Zinedine Zidane lauded players for the "huge achievement" and said he is "extremely thankful" to them. "It's huge. It's a constant battle. There are 38 games, and only at the end can you achieve something great like today. I'm extremely thankful to the players, first and foremost, because they're the ones fighting out on the pitch. I have my role and I'm with them, but it's a team effort. This is a huge achievement, it's incredibly emotional. It's very tough to win the Spanish league, very tough indeed," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid on Friday defeated Villarreal by 2-1 with the help of Karim Benzema's brace. On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga table. This was Real Madrid's 34th La Liga title win. Moreover, this was Real Madrid's tenth consecutive win in the competition. The club has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Zidane also praised the team's captain, Sergio Ramos, as he said, "He is our leader, he drives the team on. We all bring something different to the team but he's our captain. We have 4 captains with Marcelo, Varane and Benzema, but it's true that Sergio is our leader. I think every single Madridista feels represented by Sergio in every sense." (ANI)