Left Menu
Development News Edition

William Saliba will not play Coupe de France final, Saint-Etienne confirms

Saint-Etienne confirmed that defender William Saliba will not play for the club in the Coupe de France final against Paris Saint-Germain.

ANI | Saint-Denis | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:49 IST
William Saliba will not play Coupe de France final, Saint-Etienne confirms
French defender William Saliba. Image Credit: ANI

Saint-Etienne confirmed that defender William Saliba will not play for the club in the Coupe de France final against Paris Saint-Germain. "Yes, William Saliba will be absent," Goal.com quoted Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel as saying.

Saliba's loan contract has expired in the meantime on June 30, meaning Saint-Etienne had to try and negotiate with Arsenal to allow the young defender to play in the showpiece match. Those talks failed, and the player has returned to London having seemingly played his final game for Les Verts. Saint-Etienne previously slammed Arsenal for "imposing absolutely unacceptable sports and financial conditions" after they failed to secure a loan extension for Saliba.

"William Saliba had been training for several days with Claude Puel's group and was obviously very enthusiastic about the idea of finishing his time in Green with such a match," the club had said in a statement. "Alas, ASSE, which simply wanted the extension of the initial loan until July 24, could not find an agreement in the evening with Arsenal to allow the defender to properly prepare and play this match, the English club imposing absolutely unacceptable sports and financial conditions," it added.

Arsenal, in response, said they want to protect the welfare of William Saliba as well as the interests of the club. "Throughout our discussions with Saint-Etienne, our aim has been to protect the welfare of William Saliba as well as the interests of Arsenal Football Club, while honouring the terms of the loan. Despite the loan ending on June 30, we were willing to find a way for William to play in the [French] cup final on July 24, despite having no contractual obligation to do so," the club said in a statement. "As William is returning from injury, we asked that Saint-Etienne follow a clear training plan with William in close collaboration with us, to ensure he is fully fit for the start of next season. To our surprise we were unable to reach agreement to this plan which was proposed by our medical experts, and we are simply not prepared to risk the welfare of an Arsenal player," it added.Saliba played 17 games for the club throughout the 2019-20 season amid injury problems, until Ligue 1 was abandoned in April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration f...

KCR wanted to renovate OGH in 2015 but Opposition obtained stay: Telangana minister Talasani Yadav

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that Chief Minister K C Rao had planned to renovate the Osmania General Hospital OGH way back in 2015 but the opposition parties st...

Clean energy can support economic recovery in current downturn: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said clean energy has potential to shore up the Indian economy from the current downturn, urging investors to exploit long-term opportunities in the sector. Speaking at a webinar organised by the Cou...

First day of Goa lockdown sees voluntary compliance: Officials

The first day of the July 17-19 lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in Goa was peaceful and people exhibited voluntary compliance, officials said on Friday. Essential services and industries were exempt from the lockdown, which has minima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020