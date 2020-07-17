Left Menu
CSA appoints Reeza Hendricks as captain of OUTsurance Kingfishers to support Black Lives Matter movement

Ahead of the 3TeamCricket (TC) Solidarity Cup, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday appointed Reeza Hendricks as the captain of OUTsurance Kingfishers.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:29 IST
South Africa batsman Reeza Hendricks (Photo/CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the 3TeamCricket (TC) Solidarity Cup, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday appointed Reeza Hendricks as the captain of OUTsurance Kingfishers. "The decision came after organizers recognized and acknowledged the importance to walk the talk in matters of transformation and taking the lead from Cricket South Africa's own policies and firm stance and support of the Black Lives Matter movement," CSA said in a statement.

Proteas speedster, Kagiso Rabada was originally named the captain of the team but had to pull out due to the tragic passing of an immediate family member. "It is important to stand by our convictions and to set the right example in everything we do. Cricket South Africa stands for equal opportunity and showcasing our country's talent and its diversity," CSA Acting CEO, Dr Jacques Faul said.

"Mistakes will happen from time to time, but it is important for us to acknowledge them when they do and do our level best to redress matters in the most effective and honest manner possible," he added. Faul believes that Solidarity Cup will benefit many cricketers in the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

"We are confident that tomorrow's match, which will benefit so many fellow South Africans and cricket community members who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the first of many successful matches of this kind and we look forward to a dazzling return to cricket as our player look to put their best competitive foot forward," he said. The squads for 3TC are:

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez. Mr D Food Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. The Solidarity Cup challenge, a new format that will see three teams play against each other in a single match for the first time will take place at SuperSport Park at Centurion and will be played without any fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The match, taking place on Nelson Mandela International Day this Saturday will be the first live-action since the middle of March when the coronavirus forced most of the world into lockdown. The 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each. The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed. (ANI)

