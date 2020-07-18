Left Menu
WR Green signs $18.2M franchise tender with Bengals

After the team designated Green their franchise player in March, it failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver by Wednesday's deadline. By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:22 IST
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green signed his $18.2 million franchise tender and will report to camp in 2020, the club announced Friday. After the team designated Green their franchise player in March, it failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver by Wednesday's deadline. He will play on the one-year contract before being eligible for free agency again next offseason.

"From the day that he joined our organization nine years ago, A.J. Green has been an outstanding player and a class act," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement of the No. 4 overall pick in 2011. "We are pleased that he will be part of the team this year, starting with the first practice. By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term. He has been an integral part of our team, and we expect this year that he will be the same impact player he has always been."

Green, who turns 32 on July 31, is second in team history in receptions (602) and receiving yards (8,907) and is tied for second in touchdown catches (63). He has the most 100-yard receiving games in Bengals history (33). Green made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons (2011-17) but injuries have slowed his career the last two seasons. After missing 10 games over his first seven seasons, Green has missed 23 in the last two -- including all of the 2019 season with torn ligaments in his left ankle.

"A.J. is one of the best receivers in the NFL," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in the statement. "He's an important part of our plans, and we're thrilled to have him in the fold from Day 1. We're looking forward to the impact of his talent and leadership on our offense this season." --Field Level Media

