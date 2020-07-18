Soccer-Leeds back in big time after 16-year absence

Leeds United returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence on Friday as West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed them a top-two finish in the Championship. A huge favour from Leeds' Yorkshire neighbours, who won 2-1, meant the celebrations could start in earnest at Elland Road.

The club's owners will be toasting promotion which is worth an estimated 170 million pounds ($213.64 million). Leeds have 87 points with two games left, five more than second-placed West Brom who slumepd to defeat at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday and have one game left.

Leeds are six points ahead of third-placed Brentford, who also have two games left, and a point from their last two games will ensure Marcelo Bielsa's team rejoin the elite as champions. They could even claim the second-tier title on Saturday if Brentford fail to win at Stoke City.

The success will be doubly sweet for Leeds who missed out on promotion last season in the playoffs despite looking favourites for automatic promotion for much of the campaign. Three times English champions, Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 and went into financial meltdown, even slipping into the third tier for three seasons.

They have been transformed under former Argentina coach Bielsa though and can now look forward to renewing old rivalries with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. ($1 = 0.7957 pounds)