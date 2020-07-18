Freeman, Toussaint cleared to return to Braves
First baseman Freddie Freeman and reliever Touki Toussaint rejoined the Atlanta Braves on Friday after being cleared from the coronavirus protocol. The team shared a 26-second video on Twitter that showed Freeman walking out of the clubhouse tunnel and Toussaint throwing in the outfield at Truist Park.
"This is wonderful," Freeman said in the clip. On July 4, the team said Freeman, Toussaint and two other players had tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of summer camp. Reliever Will Smith and shortstop Pete Kozma also tested positive.
The virus hit Freeman "like a ton of bricks," his wife, Chelsea, posted on Twitter at the time. She said the four-time All-Star's symptoms included a high fever, body aches and headaches. Freeman, 30, batted .295 last season while recording career highs in homers (38) and RBIs (121).
Toussaint, 24, sported a 4-0 mark with a 5.62 ERA in 24 appearances last season with the Braves. --Field Level Media
