Freeman, Toussaint cleared to return to Braves

On July 4, the team said Freeman, Toussaint and two other players had tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of summer camp. Reliever Will Smith and shortstop Pete Kozma also tested positive. The virus hit Freeman "like a ton of bricks," his wife, Chelsea, posted on Twitter at the time.

Updated: 18-07-2020 00:46 IST
First baseman Freddie Freeman and reliever Touki Toussaint rejoined the Atlanta Braves on Friday after being cleared from the coronavirus protocol. The team shared a 26-second video on Twitter that showed Freeman walking out of the clubhouse tunnel and Toussaint throwing in the outfield at Truist Park.

Toussaint, 24, sported a 4-0 mark with a 5.62 ERA in 24 appearances last season with the Braves. --Field Level Media

