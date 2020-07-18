Vasilevskiy, Hellebuyck, Rask named Vezina finalists

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy can become the first repeat winner of the Vezina Trophy since Martin Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08. Vasilevskiy, Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Boston's Tuukka Rask were the three finalists named Friday for the NHL's top goalie award in 2019-20, as voted on by the league's general managers.

The winner will be announced during the conference finals or before the Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy, who took home the award in 2018-19 and was a finalist in 2017-18, led the NHL in wins (35-14-3) for the third straight season and compiled a 21-game point streak (19-0-2) from Dec. 17 to Feb. 15. He posted a 2.56 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and three shutouts.

Hellebuyck went 31-21-5 with the Jets and led all goaltenders in shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656) and shutouts (six). He was 10-1-2 in games where he faced 37 or more shots. A second-time finalist, he was runner-up for the Vezina in 2017-18. Rask, the 2013-14 Vezina winner, finished 26-8-6 with five shutouts for the Bruins. He led the NHL with a 2.12 GAA and ranked second with a .929 save percentage. He teamed with Jaroslav Halak to win the William Jennings Trophy as the Bruins allowed the fewest goals in the NHL this season.

--Field Level Media