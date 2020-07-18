Left Menu
Yuzvendra Chahal shares 'powerful' picture from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a 'powerful' picture with bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Yuzvendra Chahal shares 'powerful' picture from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal (Image: Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram).

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a 'powerful' picture with bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the photograph from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the three Indian cricketers can be seen having a gala time with each other.

The right arm leg spinner in the picture can be seen holding Hardik's leg while sitting over a beanbag. "The power of three #powerful," Chahal captioned the post.

In the Cricket World Cup 2019, India had a disappointing end as the Virat Kohli led side were defeated in the semi-final by New Zealand. Meanwhile, all cricketing action in the country has been put on grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chahal, Kuldeep, and Hardik would have been in action for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians respectively, if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

