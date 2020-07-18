Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Rockets' Harden says mask not a political statement

Harden, an eight-time All-Star, was pictured on Thursday wearing a mask with a 'Thin Blue Line', a symbol that represents police advocacy group Blue Lives Matter and is often viewed as opposing the Black Lives Matter movement. "Honestly, I wasn't trying to make a political statement," Harden said ahead of the Rockets' practise session on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 09:19 IST
Basketball-Rockets' Harden says mask not a political statement
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Houston Rockets guard James Harden said on Friday he had not planned on making a political statement by wearing a pro-police face mask and was unaware of what the mask represented. Harden, an eight-time All-Star, was pictured on Thursday wearing a mask with a 'Thin Blue Line', a symbol that represents police advocacy group Blue Lives Matter and is often viewed as opposing the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Honestly, I wasn't trying to make a political statement," Harden said ahead of the Rockets' practice session on Friday. "I honestly wore it just because it covered my whole face and my beard. It's pretty simple. I thought it looked cool." The Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

The NBA is allowing players to sport social justice messages on the back of their jerseys instead of their last name when the season resumes and Harden said he was considering what kind of message he wanted to convey. "I'm in the process of doing that right now," Harden said.

The NBA, which has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to resume on July 30 at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

World’s poorest being pushed ‘closer to the abyss’ of famine, warns WFP chief

The greatest concentration of need is in Africa, but countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia including middle-income nations are also being ravaged by crippling levels of food insecurity.FAOWFP identified 27...

Wartime sexual violence a ‘psychological weapon’, sets back cause of peace

This is a crime that shreds the very fabric that binds communities together, leaving social cohesion and safety nets threadbare, said Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict.Wartime sex...

Dump fuel-hungry AC units to cut years of emissions and save trillions: UN report

Access to cooling is essential to maintaining healthy communities, helping to keep food fresh, and economies productive. It has added importance during the current pandemic, making lockdown bearable during periods of hot weather.However, ma...

J-K: Intruder nabbed on LoC in Rajouri

The Indian Army on Friday nabbed an intruder at the Line of Control LOC in Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.Further details in this matter are awaited.Meanwhile, three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020