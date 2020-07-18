Left Menu
Development News Edition

'England's best player' delivers once again: Michael Vaughan hails Stokes for his gutsy knock

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan heaped praise on "England's best player" Ben Stokes after the all-rounder smashed his 10th Test hundred to put his team into a commanding position here at the Old Trafford on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:04 IST
'England's best player' delivers once again: Michael Vaughan hails Stokes for his gutsy knock
England all rounder Ben Stokes. Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan heaped praise on "England's best player" Ben Stokes after the all-rounder smashed his 10th Test hundred to put his team into a commanding position here at the Old Trafford on Friday. The 29-year-old Stokes smashed his tenth Test century and second against West Indies on day two of the second Test. The all-rounder scored 176 runs in 356 balls registering his longest innings in terms of balls faced. It was also the second time that Stokes had scored more than 150 runs in the longest format of the game.

Vaughan hailed Stokes for his ferocious knock and said the all-rounder has delivered again for the England side. "England's best player England's best fielder England's most impactful bowler England's best batsman at the moment delivers once again @benstokes38 is a freak ... nothing he cannot do #TestCricket #ENGvWI," Vaughan tweeted.

The former England skipper Vaughan also lauded Dom Sibley, who scored his second Test century in 312 balls. It was England's slowest Test hundred since 2000. England declared their first innings on 469-9 after having played 162 overs. West Indies are trailing by 437 runs at the end of day two.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten on six and 14 runs respectively. Sam Curran dismissed John Campbell after scoring just 12 runs. Windies ended the day's play at 32/1 in 14 overs. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Laura Benanti boards Fox drama pilot ‘Big Leap’

Actor Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Big Leap, Foxs ballet-themed hour long comedy-drama pilot inspired by UK reality series Big BalletThe cast also features actors SerDarius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasne...

Apprised PM of COVID-19 situation in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi.Fadnavis said that the PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020