Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Australian test cricketer Barry Jarman dies aged 84

Former Australian test wicketkeeper and ex-International Cricket Council match referee Barry Jarman has died. The South Australian Cricket Association said Jarman died Saturday. The South Australian kept wicket more regularly for Australia after Grout's retirement in 1966, playing 12 tests in 13 months before he also retired.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:44 IST
Former Australian test cricketer Barry Jarman dies aged 84
Representative image

Former Australian test wicketkeeper and ex-International Cricket Council match referee Barry Jarman has died. He was 84. The South Australian Cricket Association said Jarman died Saturday. They did not give further details.

Jarman made his test debut in 1959 and was first-choice wicketkeeper Wally Grout's understudy on tours. The South Australian kept wicket more regularly for Australia after Grout's retirement in 1966, playing 12 tests in 13 months before he also retired. Jarman captained Australia in one test on the 1968 Ashes tour of England when Bill Lawry was injured.

Overall Jarman played in 19 tests and scored two half-centuries among his 400 runs at an average of 14.81. "Barry was one of South Australia's internationally known names. He was a great competitor and gentleman, who appreciated the way the game should be played and always had a terrific sense of humor," South Australian Cricket Association president Andrew Sinclair said.

He is survived by his wife, Gaynor, and four children.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Laura Benanti boards Fox drama pilot ‘Big Leap’

Actor Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Big Leap, Foxs ballet-themed hour long comedy-drama pilot inspired by UK reality series Big BalletThe cast also features actors SerDarius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasne...

Apprised PM of COVID-19 situation in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi.Fadnavis said that the PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020