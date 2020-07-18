Left Menu
Temba Bavuma to skipper Kites as Quinton de Kock pulls out of 3TC Solidarity Cup

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup match due to unforeseen personal circumstances, the Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 18-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 12:47 IST
Temba Bavuma to skipper Kites as Quinton de Kock pulls out of 3TC Solidarity Cup
South Africa limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup match due to unforeseen personal circumstances, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday. The 24-year-old Ryan Rickleton has been called up to replace him as a batsman and Temba Bavuma will now lead Mr D Food Kites in the inaugural match.

"Mr D Food Kites captain, Quinton de Kock has been forced to pull out of the inaugural Rain 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup match taking place at SuperSport Park today, due to unforeseen personal circumstances," CSA said in an official statement. The Solidarity Cup challenge, a new format that will see three teams play against each other in a single match for the first time, will take place at SuperSport Park at Centurion and will be played without any fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each and is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed. The match has also been put together to raise funds for the Hardship Fund, a joint Cricket South Africa (CSA) project which aims to provide relief to those within the cricket industry affected by the current crisis.

The squads for 3TC are: OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Mr D Food Kites: Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickleton. Coach: Wandile Gwavu. Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. (ANI)

