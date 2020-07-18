Left Menu
Quinton de Kock pulls out of 3TC Solidarity Cup, Temba Bavuma to lead Kites

The 27-year-old de Kock joins South African premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, all-rounder Chris Morris and medium pacer Sisanda Magala in pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons. On Friday, batsman Reeza Hendricks replaced Heinrich Klaasen as captain of the Kingfishers team after CSA lent its support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:13 IST
Quinton de Kock (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Kites captain Quinton de Kock has pulled out of the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup, which will mark the resumption of live cricket in the country on Saturday. Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will lead the Kites in the absence of de Kock in Centurion, while 24-year-old wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton has been called up as a replacement for the South African limited-overs skipper.

"Kites captain @QuinnyDeKock69 has been forced to pull out of the #SolidarityCup due to unforeseen personal circumstances," Cricket South Africa tweeted on Saturday. The 27-year-old de Kock joins South African premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, all-rounder Chris Morris and medium-pacer Sisanda Magala in pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

On Friday, batsman Reeza Hendricks replaced Heinrich Klaasen as captain of the Kingfishers team after CSA lent its support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. "The decision came after organizers recognized and acknowledged the importance to walk the talk in matters of transformation and taking the lead from Cricket South Africa's own policies and firm stance and support of the Black Lives Matter movement," a CSA statement said.

"It is important to stand by our convictions and to set the right example in everything we do. Cricket South Africa stands for equal opportunity and showcasing our country's talent and its diversity," CSA acting chief executive officer, Jacques Faul, said. The '3TCricket' competition opener was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers feature in three teams The Eagles, Kingfishers, and The Kites playing two halves in a single match. A 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each. The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at half-time.

Teams bat for one inning of 12 overs, which are split between two six-over periods. They face one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second.

