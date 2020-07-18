Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:10 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Day 3 report of second Test between England and West Indies from Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN-AWARD Punjab Govt withdrew my Khel Ratna nomination since I am ineligible: Harbhajan New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday clarified the Punjab government's decision to withdraw his nomination for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award as he doesn't fit in the eligibility criteria for country's highest sporting honour.

SPO-CRI-DRAVID Kapil's advice helped me to explore options before opting for India A coach's job: Dravid New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Batting great Rahul Dravid says legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's advice helped him to explore options after his retirement before eventually taking up the coaching job of India A and Under-19 sides. SPO-CRI-ARCHER-STOKES England need to support Archer, says Stokes after pacer's bio-secure protocol breach Manchester, Jul 18 (PTI) England all-rounder Ben Stokes says star pacer Jofra Archer needs full support of his teammates following his bio-secure protocol breach which led to his dropping from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies here.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-SMITH Smith to join players in taking the knee in support of BLM movement Johannesburg, Jul 18 (PTI) Former captain and CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith will take the knee along with players and staff in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement during the 3TC Solidarity Cup at the Centurion. SPO-HOCK-SAVITA We were 'raw' in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo: women's hockey goalkeeper Savita New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Women's hockey goalkeeper Savita says the Indian team was inexperienced at the Rio Olympics but has since then transformed into a competitive side in the last four years and it stands a good chance of making history in next year's Tokyo Games.

SPO-GOLF-VARMA Indian teen Anika Varma to tee off next month at US Women's Amateur golf New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India's rising amateur golfer, Anika Varma will participate at the 120th US Women's Amateur Championship, scheduled to be held at Woodmont Country Club's North Course in Rockville from August 6 to 9. SPO-CRI-DUPLESSIS-CHARITY COVID-19: Du Plessis donates bat, ODI jersey to raise funds for vulnerable kids' food Johannesburg, Jul 18 (PTI) South Africa's star batsman Faf du Plessis has auctioned one of his bats and a pink ODI jersey to raise funds for feeding underprivileged children struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-3TC-QUINTON Quinton de Kock pulls out of 3TC Solidarity Cup, Temba Bavuma to lead Kites Johannesburg, Jul 18 (PTI) Kites captain Quinton de Kock has pulled out of the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup, which will mark the resumption of live cricket in the country on Saturday. SPO-GOLF-ATWAL India's Arjun Atwal to tee up at 3M Open next week Blaine (US), Jul 18 (PTI) Seasoned Indian golfer Arjun Atwal returns to action next week at the USD 6.6 million 3M Open as the PGA Tour continues the 'Return to Golf' after weeks of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

