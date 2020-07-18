Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training from Sunday

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has prepared four venues -- Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna -- for the first phase of practice session by following all the necessary safety protocols, according to a BCB statement. "Players will take part in running and gym sessions at the academy, batting at Indoor centre.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:12 IST
Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training from Sunday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nine Bangladesh players, including former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, will resume individual training across four venues from Sunday, the country's cricket board announced. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has prepared four venues Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna for the first phase of a practice session by following all the necessary safety protocols, according to a BCB statement.

"Players will take part in running and gym sessions at the academy, batting at Indoor center. The other three venues will be available for Running and GYM only," the statement read. Mushfiqur, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam will train in Dhaka while Syed Khaled Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed will practice in Sylhet.

Mehedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan will avail training facilities in Khulna while Nayeem Hasan will be the only one practicing in Chattogram. Earlier this month, the BCB had announced that all major international and first-class venues along with training facilities eight in total were being readied for an imminent return of cricket in the country.

The BCB had earlier postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May. Last month, Bangladesh's former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza along with former players Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for COVID-19.

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka was postponed while New Zealand, who was slated to play a two-Test in South Asian country in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship, also put off the series to a later date due to the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia's tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed the death of former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow. The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskayas death on Friday has not yet been disclosed.She ...

Kerala to go in for 'cluster care' method to contain COVID-19 spread

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala are on the rise, the state government has decided to implementa cluster care method to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, state health minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday. The minister said test...

Yogi launches employment scheme for SCs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana for an all round development of the Scheduled Castes. He transferred a financial assistance of 17.42 crore online to 3,484 people under the Pandit...

Money 'looted' by wilful defaulters enough to give lakhs of rupees to migrants: Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday shared a list of wilful bank loan defaulters on Twitter and said the money looted by them would have been enough to transfer lakhs of rupees into the accounts of jobless migrant workers. He also accused the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020