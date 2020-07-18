Left Menu
Soccer-Leeds crowned champions as Brentford lose at Stoke

Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa's side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand. Stoke took the lead in the first half when Sam Clucas's shot from range was parried by goalkeeper David Raya into the path of striker Lee Gregory who scored with a simple tap-in.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:05 IST
Soccer-Leeds crowned champions as Brentford lose at Stoke

Leeds United have been crowned champions of the second-tier Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke City in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday. Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa's side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand.

Stoke took the lead in the first half when Sam Clucas's shot from range was parried by goalkeeper David Raya into the path of striker Lee Gregory who scored with a simple tap-in. Brentford, who needed to win to keep their hopes of automatic promotion in their own hands going into the final day of the season, remained third -- a point behind West Brom.

