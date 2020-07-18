Left Menu
Development News Edition

New ethics code to end multiple roles for individual in Pakistan cricket

"Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani wanted a new ethics code as in recent years there have been numerous complaints and issues of multiple roles by its officials, employees or members leading to a conflict of interest situation in their respective roles," said the source. Misbah is presently head coach and chief selector but the PCB apparently has reservations over his signing on as head coach of the Islamabad United franchise in the PSL.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:09 IST
New ethics code to end multiple roles for individual in Pakistan cricket
The 27-page code was approved at the last meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors and aims to cover every individual working with the Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Image Credit: ANI

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and former skipper Wasim Akram may have to give up one of their multiple roles in Pakistan cricket with the PCB expanding the scope of its ethics code, which addresses the issue of conflict of interest. The 27-page code was approved at the last meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors and aims to cover every individual working with the Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani wanted a new ethics code as in recent years there have been numerous complaints and issues of multiple roles by its officials, employees or members leading to a conflict of interest situation in their respective roles," said the source.

Misbah is presently a head coach and chief selector but the PCB apparently has reservations over his signing on as head coach of the Islamabad United franchise in the PSL. The ethics code will now cover business activities or interests of PCB officials, employees or members working in any capacity in the Board or PSL either directly or through even family members.

Akram is a member of the Board's cricket committee and also works with the Karachi Kings franchise. He is also said to have shares in a company which has been given digital rights by the board. Former women's team captain, Bismah Maroof will also come under the radar as she is a member of the cricket committee besides heading the PCB women's wing and being the chief selector of women's cricket.

Besides these three big names, they are others employed by the board as coaches who also have paid positions with PSL franchises. "All such people who are doing dual jobs/roles and there is an element of conflict of interest in their roles will have to now give up one or two of their roles," the official said.

In the past, the PCB has faced criticism for giving a free hand to individuals whose dual role has led to questions of conflict of interest. Former head coach, Mickey Arthur was also the head coach for Karachi Kings. Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi used to host a political talk show on the Geo News channel which had bid a number of times for rights from the PCB.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Full dexamethasone trial results releasedThe full ...

COVID-19: Maharashtra crosses 3-lakh mark, Mumbai's count is now over 1 lakh

With 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday. The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fata...

Harivansh slams RJD, says Nitish working to make Bihar model state

By Amit Kumar Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Janta Dal-United MP from Bihar Harivansh on Saturday hit out at the opposition RJD, saying it had worked to the advantage of a family during its rule and pulled the state backwards.Addres...

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa directs private hospitals to provide 50% beds for COVID-19 treatment from Sunday

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened a meeting with Private Medical College Hospitals on Saturday to assess COVID-19 management and directed them to provide 50 per cent of the beds, as promised, with effect from Sunday. The chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020