Anthony Martial is in the form of his life: Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha heaped praises on young forward Anthony Martial, saying he is in the "form of his life". The 24-year-old took his goal tally for the campaign to 22 with the final goal against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

"It's fair to say Anthony is in the form of his life, for me. He's definitely a player that excites me as a fan and an ex-player," United's official website quoted Saha as saying. "I have been in that position where Anthony is, in that no.9 shirt, and I understand the pressure behind it. But I like his reaction; his desire to hurt defenders in many ways. He has the quality as well to score 25+ goals and, when you see the goals he's scoring, not everybody can do that," he added.

There is one area where Saha believes Martial can show even more improvement, in order to become a real 'killer' in front of the goal. "I am just a massive fan of him and just wish him to have that consistently, to believe he can reach even higher heights because he's got too much potential to stop there. People may assume this is his top form but I'm not sure because, when you look at his quality, he has definitely improved his positioning and his killer instinct," former striker said.

"He is really getting there. We can always look for improvement and it's more about switching on sometimes, as I like to think of it. I was the same. If it's something he can address, it will make him more of a killer player because you now have players like Bruno Fernandes, who is going to challenge Paul Pogba in terms of creativity in midfield," Saha added. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly trusts Martial to fire the Reds to glory and Saha accepts that earning the faith of the manager is vital for any centre-forward. Certainly, the style of the team appears to be suiting the former Monaco man, who has enjoyed his most productive season to date.

"As a striker, the manager's faith is really important. You know, when Ole signed, naturally people think because he's been a forward, he can really understand where we need to recreate what United were doing, playing forward. Basically, that is what he has don," he said. United will take on Chelsea at the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Sunday, July 19. (ANI)