We produced great defensive performance: Tierney after Arsenal progress to FA Cup final

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney said he is "very proud" after his side's "great defensive performance" against Manchester City led to a crucial win in the FA Cup.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 13:46 IST
Kieran Tierney. (Photo/ Kieran Tierney Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney said he is "very proud" after his side's "great defensive performance" against Manchester City led to a crucial win in the FA Cup. "I'm very proud. It's a great result for us. We knew coming in here it was going to be a tough, tough game after a tough game a few days ago, but we've had two great results," the club's official website quoted Tierney as saying.

"We've taken confidence, it was a great defensive performance and Aubameyang was brilliant as always," he added. Arsenal defeated Manchester City by 2-0 in the semi-final clash of the FA Cup to book their spot in the final here on Sunday. Both the goals were netted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute which was followed by a strike in the 71st minute. Tierney said there is a "good feeling" in the squad and added that "we're getting closer to where we want to be".

"It was very tough, we were playing against one of the world's best teams. It feels good knowing that we've all got each other's back if you go then someone is covering. You're in it together," he said. "It's a good feeling in the squad now, it's positive and that's all you can ask for. We've been working on that since the first day [Mikel] came in and we're getting closer to where we want to be," Tierney added. (ANI)

