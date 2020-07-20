Left Menu
Cowboys DE Lawrence unsure if he'll report to training camp

After the game of football is done, that's the only thing I have to depend on, so I've got to take care of them." Lawrence hasn't forgotten the feeling of missing the birth of a son in 2014 because of rookie minicamp.

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is considering not reporting to training camp due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. He is slated to report on July 28 but his wife, Sasha, is pregnant and due to give birth in October. So being safe and healthy rates as an extremely high priority for the 28-year-old Lawrence.

"I'm taking it one time at a time, talking with my team and trying to figure out as many details as possible before I make a decision and have it set in stone," Lawrence told ESPN.com. "Shoot, I love to ride with my brothers and play the game of football. When I have to take that away from myself, it's hard and I don't want to make a decision like that. "But I also have to make sure I'm taking care of my family. Family is No. 1. After the game of football is done, that's the only thing I have to depend on, so I've got to take care of them."

Lawrence hasn't forgotten the feeling of missing the birth of a son in 2014 because of rookie minicamp. The upcoming birth -- combined with the possibility players might be quarantined -- is something the two-time Pro Bowl selection is pondering. "My No. 1 concern is will I be able to see my family and be there for my daughter's birth?" said Lawrence, who has 39 sacks in six seasons with Dallas. "If I can't be, we're really going to have to take some major difficult considerations about this season because I'm not missing the birth of another child."

Lawrence is entering the second season of a five-year, $105 million contract. At this point, he is less concerned about the dollar signs than he is with hearing the NFL's plan to deal with the coronavirus. No matter how he breaks it down, he's not happy about the possibility of having to be in isolation away from his family during training camp.

"You can incarcerate the body, but you can't incarcerate the mind. That's the choice of your freedom," Lawrence said. "I feel like I'll be OK. I know my wife's a strong woman. She always steps forward for our family if we have to make this sacrifice in order to make sure our family is striving and still surviving. Other than that, do I want to? Hell no. But sometimes you have to roll with the punches, stand up, stand your ground and do whatever you have to do to make things happen." Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also expressed concerns Sunday, saying his wife is pregnant with training camp about to start, and proclaiming "there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety."

--Field Level Media

