Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pearson leaves Watford with two games to play

Sanchez Flores lasted only three months, however, before the club's Italian owner Gino Pozzo turned to Pearson. Pearson, who also engineered a great escape as Leicester City manager in 2015 before also being shown the door, is Watford's most successful Premier League manager in terms of win rate (35%) and points-per-game ratio (1.25).

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 01:38 IST
Soccer-Pearson leaves Watford with two games to play

Nigel Pearson was denied the chance to complete his great escape with Watford when he parted company with the club on Sunday with two games of the season remaining. Speculation grew throughout the day that Pearson had been sacked and the club finally confirmed the news in a statement.

"Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect," it said. "Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of interim head coach for the Hornets' final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season." Pearson is the third manager sacked by Watford this season.

The 56-year-old was hired on a short-term contract in December with the club bottom of the league. Known as a great motivator, Pearson sparked a transformation in form with four wins in his first seven league matches.

They also became the first team to beat Liverpool in the league this season, shortly before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Watford's form since the restart has been patchy, however, and defeat at West Ham United on Friday means they are still in danger of being relegated, sitting one place and three points above the drop zone with two games left.

Pearson said some of his players had been "passengers" in the 3-1 defeat at West Ham. Significantly, Watford's last two games are against Manchester City and Arsenal, although they could survive without picking up another point this season.

Watford began the campaign with Javi Gracia at the helm but he was sacked in September and replaced by Quique Sanchez Flores who returned for a second spell. Sanchez Flores lasted only three months, however, before the club's Italian owner Gino Pozzo turned to Pearson.

Pearson, who also engineered a great escape as Leicester City manager in 2015 before also being shown the door, is Watford's most successful Premier League manager in terms of win rate (35%) and points-per-game ratio (1.25).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Foresight to begin pilot for its COVID-19 symptom detection systemAutomotive sensor developer Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd said it will begin a pilot project in Israel for its COVID...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19 mediaIndian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Steroids COVID-19 benefits confirmed spotlight on immune cellsThe following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find trea...

Motor racing-Renault again protest Racing Point F1 cars

Renault lodged an official protest for the second race in a row at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday against Formula One rivals Racing Point, questioning the legality of their Mercedes-lookalike car.The French manufacturer team first prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020