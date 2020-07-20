Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard rewarded for faith shown in Giroud

He now has an FA Cup final to look forward to and his side are well-placed to finish in the Premier League's top four, although their last two games are difficult, against champions Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. "It is a great achievement for us to get to the FA Cup final, to win a semi is great but to win the final is the main thing," Lampard, who won the trophy four times as a player with Chelsea, said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 02:47 IST
Soccer-Lampard rewarded for faith shown in Giroud

French striker Olivier Giroud received glowing praise from Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his opening goal sent his side on the way to a 3-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester United on Sunday. The 33-year-old has often been reduced to cameo roles since leaving Arsenal to join Chelsea in 2018, but Lampard has shown great faith in him this season and has been rewarded with eight goals in 21 appearances.

Giroud now has the chance to pocket a fifth FA Cup winners' medal after three triumphs with Arsenal and then being part of the Chelsea team that won the trophy in 2017-18. "He sets an amazing example. At the beginning of the season, Tammy (Abraham) was playing well and Oli didn't have many opportunities," Lampard, whose side will face Arsenal in the final on Aug. 1, told reporters.

"He kept training. In January he could have left, he had the most positive attitude possible. When I speak to him man to man he is so easy to speak to because he exudes professionalism. "He has been great and the young players should see in him everything it takes to be a professional work ethic, humility and a team player. He has done that all season. Now he is getting the absolute credit he deserves."

Lampard described his side's performance against United as one of the best since he became manager last summer. He now has an FA Cup final to look forward to and his side are well-placed to finish in the Premier League's top four, although their last two games are difficult, against champions Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It is a great achievement for us to get to the FA Cup final, to win a semi is great but to win the final is the main thing," Lampard, who won the trophy four times as a player with Chelsea, said. "I can't ask for any more from my players than that. The work ethic and the level of performance. We were on top and when they changed their system we were even better. I am very proud of that performance.

"We now have three finals ahead, two in the league and then Arsenal. We want to win things. Three games won't define the progress we have made but we are at the business end."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

OF Schebler designated for assignment by Reds

Outfielder Scott Schebler, who hit 30 home runs in 2017, was designated for assignment Sunday by the Cincinnati Reds. Schebler, 29, has played in 379 career games over five seasons, with a handful of those games with the Los Angeles Dodgers...

UK poised to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty: British newspapers

Britain will on Monday suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in a further escalation of its dispute with China over the introduction of a security law in the former colony, British newspapers reported.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab,...

Soccer-President of Bolivia Football Federation dies at 58

The president of the Bolivia Football Federation has died, the federation said on Sunday. No official cause of death was given for 58-year-old Cesar Salinas but his former club, The Strongest, last week said he had been diagnosed with COVID...

Golf-Woods focuses on the positives after stumbling finish at Memorial

Tiger Woods first PGA Tour event in five months ended with a grinding final round four-over 76 at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, but the 15-times major winner said he was leaving Muirfield Village Golf Club focused on the positives. Woo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020