Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Veteran RHP Chacin granted release by Twins

Seeing his options for a spot in the Minnesota Twins' rotation dwindling, veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Sunday was granted a release from his contract. Chacin, 32, signed a minor league deal with the Twins in advance of the 2020 season, but with the start of the season delayed, Minnesota's starting staff has come into clearer focus. Angels 3B Rendon (oblique) iffy for season opener

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is deemed questionable for the season opener as he deals with tightness in his oblique. Rendon, who was scratched from intrasquad games on Friday and Saturday, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in December to give the Angels a pair of superstars in their prime. He joined Mike Trout, who just captured his third American League Most Valuable Player award. Hamilton criticises F1 after 'rushed' anti-racism gesture

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton criticised Formula One's leaders after what he called a "rushed" anti-racism gesture by some drivers before the start of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton, who won from pole position to take the championship lead after three races, again took a knee while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, but some drivers were either too late or remained standing. Jays tab Ryu for opener, plan to put Anderson on IL

Top free-agent acquisition Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his Toronto Blue Jays debut with an Opening Day start against the host Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Sunday. The 33-year-old left-hander signed a four-year, $80 million contract in December with the Blue Jays, who will face the Rays on Friday. Nicklaus says he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. At 80 years old, Nicklaus is in the higher risk category for being seriously ill with the disease, which has killed more than 140,000 people in the United States. He said he counted himself lucky to have come through with a relatively mild case. Woods focuses on the positives after stumbling finish at Memorial

Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour event in five months ended with a grinding final round four-over 76 at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, but the 15-times major winner said he was leaving Muirfield Village Golf Club focused on the positives. Woods, who last competed on the PGA Tour in mid-February at the Genesis Invitational where he finished last among players who made the cut, showed a bit of promise but plenty of rust on a layout where he had won five times. Flyers' Voracek back on ice after delayed virus test

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek returned to practice on Sunday, one day after skipping a scrimmage because of a delayed and inconclusive coronavirus test. The subsequent test was negative, allowing the 30-year-old veteran to rejoin his teammates on the ice. Face-masked fans attend first day of sumo in five months

Face-masked sumo fans sitting apart from each other cheered on their favourite wrestlers in person for the first time in five months on Sunday, as the delayed July Tournament got underway in Japan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a tournament originally planned for May was cancelled, while March's Spring Grand Tournament in Osaka was held behind closed doors. NFL players take to Twitter to express concerns over COVID-19 protocols

Some of National Football League's biggest names took to social media on Sunday to express their concerns and anger over the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols in place as teams prepare to open training camps this week. Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson along with Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt were among those expressing their frustration at the NFL ignoring advice from its own medical experts. NBA exhibition games to open with 10-minute quarters

The NBA will ease back into action with upcoming exhibition games to consist of 10-minute quarters. As the exhibition-game schedule proceeds, the regular 12-minute quarters will return, but with players spending more than four months out of action, the initial practice games will move much quicker. The NBA reportedly wants to take it easy on teams not just because of time away, but also because some clubs do not yet have full rosters.