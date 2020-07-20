Hockey Australia congratulates John Coates on taking new role at IOC

Hockey Australia president Melanie Woosnam wished Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates after he was elected as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Coates' appointment is his second stint in the role. He previously held the position from 2013 to 2017.

"On behalf of the Board of Hockey Australia and the wider hockey Australian community, we congratulate John Coates on being elected vice president of the IOC," said Woosnam in a statement. "John continues to provide outstanding support to the Olympic movement and we acknowledge the continued commitment that he makes to expanding the positive impact of the Olympics globally as well as in Australia," she added.

IOC on Friday elected Coates and Ser Miang Ng as vice-presidents and Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski and Gerardo Werthein as members of the IOC executive board. "As Chair of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Coordination Commission among other positions he holds down, John continues to have a significant influence in Olympic matters during these uncertain times, so we are delighted to see him elected as IOC vice-president and are sure he will do an excellent job," Woosnam said.

Coates four-year term as vice-president sees him returned to the IOC Executive Board, which consists of the IOC president, four vice-presidents and ten other elected members. (ANI)