Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey Australia congratulates John Coates on taking new role at IOC

Hockey Australia president Melanie Woosnam wished Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates after he was elected as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:16 IST
Hockey Australia congratulates John Coates on taking new role at IOC
John Coates (Photo/Hockey Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey Australia president Melanie Woosnam wished Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president John Coates after he was elected as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Coates' appointment is his second stint in the role. He previously held the position from 2013 to 2017.

"On behalf of the Board of Hockey Australia and the wider hockey Australian community, we congratulate John Coates on being elected vice president of the IOC," said Woosnam in a statement. "John continues to provide outstanding support to the Olympic movement and we acknowledge the continued commitment that he makes to expanding the positive impact of the Olympics globally as well as in Australia," she added.

IOC on Friday elected Coates and Ser Miang Ng as vice-presidents and Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski and Gerardo Werthein as members of the IOC executive board. "As Chair of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Coordination Commission among other positions he holds down, John continues to have a significant influence in Olympic matters during these uncertain times, so we are delighted to see him elected as IOC vice-president and are sure he will do an excellent job," Woosnam said.

Coates four-year term as vice-president sees him returned to the IOC Executive Board, which consists of the IOC president, four vice-presidents and ten other elected members. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

In the Arab world's first, UAE successfully launches its spacecraft towards Mars

Emiratis brimmed with joy and pride as the UAE made history on Monday by successfully launching its spacecraft Al Amal towards Mars from a Japanese launch center, marking the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, according to media repo...

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC asks UP to consider having ex-judge of top court in inquiry committee

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The top court also said i...

SC dismisses 2 PILs for preserving artefacts found at Ram Janmabhoomi, imposes cost

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as frivolous two PILs seeking preservation of artefacts recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya. The top court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh each on the two petitioners and asked them to pay...

US: Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

Jana Jumpp spends eight hours a day updating a spreadsheet, not for work, but a recent hobby figuring out how many of Amazons 400,000 warehouse workers have fallen sick with the coronavirus. Amazon wont give a number, so Jumpp tracks it on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020