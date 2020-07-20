Sports News Roundup: Angels 3B Rendon (oblique) iffy for season opener; Jays tab Ryu for opener, plan to put Anderson on IL and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Angels 3B Rendon (oblique) iffy for season opener

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is deemed questionable for the season opener as he deals with tightness in his oblique. Rendon, who was scratched from intrasquad games on Friday and Saturday, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in December to give the Angels a pair of superstars in their prime. He joined Mike Trout, who just captured his third American League Most Valuable Player award.

Jays tab Ryu for opener, plan to put Anderson on IL

Top free-agent acquisition Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his Toronto Blue Jays debut with an Opening Day start against the host Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Sunday. The 33-year-old left-hander signed a four-year, $80 million contract in December with the Blue Jays, who will face the Rays on Friday.

Olympics: Human Rights Watch report documents abuse of child athletes in Japan

A Human Rights Watch report has found child athletes in Japan often suffer physical and verbal abuse and sometimes sexual abuse during training after documenting the experiences of over 800 athletes in 50 sports. The 67-page report released on Monday titled "I Was Hit So Many Times I Can't Count" looks at Japan's history of physical punishment in sport and includes first-hand accounts from athletes.

Jack Nicklaus says he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus. At 80 years old, Nicklaus is in the higher risk category for being seriously ill with the disease, which has killed more than 140,000 people in the United States. He said he counted himself lucky to have come through with a relatively mild case.

Woods focuses on the positives after stumbling finish at Memorial

Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour event in five months ended with a grinding final round four-over 76 at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, but the 15-times major winner said he was leaving Muirfield Village Golf Club focused on the positives. Woods, who last competed on the PGA Tour in mid-February at the Genesis Invitational where he finished last among players who made the cut, showed a bit of promise but plenty of rust on a layout where he had won five times.

Flyers' Voracek back on ice after delayed virus test

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek returned to practice on Sunday, one day after skipping a scrimmage because of a delayed and inconclusive coronavirus test. The subsequent test was negative, allowing the 30-year-old veteran to rejoin his teammates on the ice.

Penalty takes shine off one of Rahm's best ever shots

Jon Rahm's two-shot penalty at the 16th hole of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday had no impact on the final placings but the Spaniard says it took the shine off one of the greatest shots of his career. Rahm's final round three-over-par 75 was enough for a three-shot victory at Muirfield Village Golf Club ahead of Ryan Palmer in second and also saw the Spaniard replace Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings.

Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 million at auction

A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James' 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said. Bidding for the Upper Deck card, signed by the 35-year-old who now plays for Los Angeles Lakers, began at $150,000 before it became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later.

NFL players take to Twitter to express concerns over COVID-19 protocols

Some of the National Football League's biggest names took to social media on Sunday to express their concerns and anger over the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols in place as teams prepare to open training camps this week. Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson along with Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt were among those expressing their frustration at the NFL ignoring advice from its own medical experts.

NBA exhibition games to open with 10-minute quarters

The NBA will ease back into action with upcoming exhibition games to consist of 10-minute quarters. As the exhibition-game schedule proceeds, the regular 12-minute quarters will return, but with players spending more than four months out of action, the initial practice games will move much quicker. The NBA reportedly wants to take it easy on teams not just because of time away, but also because some clubs do not yet have full rosters.