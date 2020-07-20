Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pearson overwhelmed by fan support after Watford sacking

Pearson was hired on a short-term contract in December with Watford bottom of the league and sparked a transformation in form with four wins in his first seven league matches. The Hornets have struggled since the restart of the season after the COVID-19 break and sit one place and three points above the drop zone with two games left, prompting the club to part ways with Pearson.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:48 IST
Soccer-Pearson overwhelmed by fan support after Watford sacking
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nigel Pearson says he was overwhelmed by the support he received from Watford fans after being sacked by the club on Sunday with two games of the Premier League season remaining. Pearson was hired on a short-term contract in December with Watford bottom of the league and sparked a transformation in the form with four wins in his first seven league matches.

The Hornets have struggled since the restart of the season after the COVID-19 break and sit one place and three points above the drop zone with two games left, prompting the club to part ways with Pearson. "I've been overwhelmed by the well-wishes I've received from Watford supporters and the football community. Thank you all for your kind messages," the 56-year-old said on Twitter.

"Although unable to finish the task I was brought in to achieve, I wish Watford all the best for their final two games." Former Leicester City manager Claude Puel is one of the candidates tipped to take charge of the club at the end of the season, according to British media.

Watford's last two games are against Manchester City and Arsenal.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response

Uber Technologies Inc has quietly launched a service to give public health officials quick access to data on drivers and riders presumed to have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, company officials told Reuters.The servi...

SPECIAL REPORT-China expands amphibious forces in challenge to U.S. beyond Asia

China launched its military build-up in the mid-1990s with a top priority keep the United States at bay in any conflict by making the waters off the Chinese coast a death trap. Now, Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA is preparing to challen...

A museum to showcase 6th century BCE Tamil civilisation

The life and times of the ancient Tamils who lived on the Vaigai plains around 6th century BCE will soon translate in the form of a museum at Konthagai village in Tamil Nadus Sivaganga district. On Monday, chief minister K Palaniswami laid ...

UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be a successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying were not there yet even as Britain lines up supplies.To say that Im 100 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020