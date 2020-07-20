Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England pacers strike early to leave Windies 25-3 at lunch on final day

West Indies lost both their opening batsmen early and were 25-3 at lunch after England declared in the first session to set the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday. England's declaration meant they had 85 overs -- thus giving them the opportunity to take the second new ball if required -- to bowl out the tourists and level the series.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:50 IST
Cricket-England pacers strike early to leave Windies 25-3 at lunch on final day

West Indies lost both their opening batsmen early and were 25-3 at lunch after England declared in the first session to set the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday.

England's declaration meant they had 85 overs -- thus giving them the opportunity to take the second new ball if required -- to bowl out the tourists and level the series. Stuart Broad had opener John Campbell caught behind in the first over, with the wicket awarded upon a last-second review when the UltraEdge system detected a spike as the ball passed the bat.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the next to depart for 12 when he was rapped on the pads by Chris Woakes and the umpire was in no doubt when he raised the finger. Broad struck again to remove Shai Hope for 7 with a delivery that seamed off the pitch and struck the top of off stump.

Earlier, England resumed on their overnight score of 37-2 and Ben Stokes got straight into the action, looking to cart the West Indies bowlers all around the empty stadium to bring up his half century in only 36 balls. Skipper Joe Root also scored a quick-fire 22 and was run out as he sacrificed himself to get Stokes back on strike. First innings centurion Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries, which included three sixes, when England declared at 129-3.

West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first test in Southampton. The third test will also be played in Manchester.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Centre didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas. Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But...

Soccer-FIFPRO wants specific measures to protect players from overload

The global footballers union FIFPRO wants concrete safeguards to protect players from fixture overload and the consequent risk of injury as the sport catches up with a backlog of matches following the novel coronavirus stoppage.FIFPRO gener...

Will take up people's issues; serve as 'bridge' between party, govt: Haryana BJP chief Dhankar

Underlining his priorities as the new Haryana BJP chief, O P Dhankar on Monday said he will serve as a conduit between his party and the state government besides taking up peoples issues. I always believe in working with the spirit of givin...

New rules for electronic retailers to be effective by end of this week: Paswan

The new rules for electronic retailers, including mandatory display of country of origin on their products, will come into force by the end of this week, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday and emphasised that the entities will f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020