Aston Villa going to give absolutely everything: Arteta ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Aston Villa, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that their opponents are going to "give absolutely everything" and they will have to do the same to secure a win. "Absolutely. They have a massive urgency because they probably have to win both games to have a chance to survive. When you are in that situation you are fighting for your life, so they are going to give absolutely everything," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"We have to be in the same mood. We still have to win both games and wait to have a chance to qualify for Europe and that's the mood that I want from everybody involved," he added. Chelsea on Sunday defeated Manchester United to book their spot in the FA Cup final where they will take on Arsenal. The Arteta-led side had trounced Manchester City to confirm their berth in the decider.

Reflecting on the FA Cup final, Arteta said, "Well, I was interested to see how they were going to play and obviously the formation and players that they picked. It was a really good game with very different moments, I believe. The scoreline... I don't know if it exactly reflects what happened but obviously what is very clear is that we are going to face a very difficult opponent in the final." Arsenal will take on Aston Villa on July 22 in Premier League. (ANI)