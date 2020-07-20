Left Menu
Indian GM Harikrishna takes 2nd spot in rapid event at Biel Chess Festival

Earlier, the Indian GM had finished on top in the ACCENTUS Chess960 tournament, with 5.5 points. Harikrishna (Elo 2690) remained unbeaten through the seven rounds. The tournament continues on Tuesday with the classical event. The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being organised by adhering to all health protocols.

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna finished second in the rapid section of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland. The World No. 26 scored 10 points, two less than Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland, who finished on top, late on Sunday.

German teenager Vincent Keymer also had 10 points, but he had to settle for third place as his tie-breaker score was inferior to that of Harikrishna. England's veteran Michael Adams finished fourth with eight points. Earlier, the Indian GM had finished on top in the ACCENTUS Chess960 tournament, with 5.5 points.

Harikrishna (Elo 2690) remained unbeaten through the seven rounds. The tournament continues on Tuesday with the classical event.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being organised by adhering to all health protocols. At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue.

