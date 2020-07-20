Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadiens F Domi reports to training camp

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi joined training camp on Monday, indicating he intends to participate in postseason play despite his health concerns as a Type 1 diabetic. I would handle myself the same way as if I didn't have (diabetes)." The Centers for Disease Control has said that Type 1 diabetics are among those who might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:53 IST
Canadiens F Domi reports to training camp

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi joined training camp on Monday, indicating he intends to participate in postseason play despite his health concerns as a Type 1 diabetic. "Look who's back," the team posted on Twitter, along with a short video clip of the 25-year-old taking the ice for practice.

Domi had been evaluating the risks of returning to play amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Being a Type 1 diabetic, it's something that raises some concern. But you really don't know how everyone's going to be affected by this disease," he said in May, per ESPN. "Being a Type 1 doesn't change much. I would handle myself the same way as if I didn't have (diabetes)."

The Centers for Disease Control has said that Type 1 diabetics are among those who might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Domi recorded 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season for the Canadiens, who will begin their best-of-five qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 1.

Domi has 251 points (81 goals, 170 assists) in 375 career games with the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18) and Canadiens. The Coyotes made him the No. 12 overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC turns down plea for CBI probe into BJP MLA's death in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Monday turned down a plea for a CBI investigation into the unnatural death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Chandima Roy, the wife of the MLA, had filed the petition before the court on Friday seeking a probe by the ...

US slaps strongman ruler of Russia's Chechnya with sanctions

The United States on Monday slapped the regional strongman leader of Russias republic of Chechnya with sanctions over human rights violations. Ramzan Kadyrov, 43, has run Chechnya like his personal fiefdom, relying on his security forces to...

Centre needs to accept community spread happening, ramp-up testing: Sanjay Singh

The Centre needs to accept that community spread of the coronavirus is happening in the country and follow Delhis lead in containing the virus by ramping-up testing, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Monday. The Rajya Sabha MP said peo...

CanSino coronavirus vaccine shows immune response in human trial

A vaccine against the coronavirus developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and Chinas military research unit appears to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study, researchers said on Monday. The Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020