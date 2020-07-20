COVID-19: Shooter Abhishek Verma opens small shooting range at home for practice

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Indian shooter Abhishek Verma, who is a two-time World Cup gold medallist, has opened a small shooting range at his home here for practice. According to him, his makeshift practice range is not of the best quality but it is helping him get his rhythm back. He has also begun a new inning as a lawyer. Verma got his probationary license to start his law practice but he has to give an exam for getting a permanent license for a member of The Bar Council of India.

After the coronavirus restrictions began to ease, he managed to make a temporary shooting range at his home along with a small gym for regular exercise. Talking to ANI Verma said, "I came just before the lockdown started and then from last month, I had started my practice at home with temporary settings. I am getting my rhythm back. NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) is in touch with participants to join the camps."

He further added, "During the time of lockdown, I thought about my law license to utilize my time because all the shooting events had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, I applied for the Bar Council license. I received a probationary license and now I can practice law in court and next month, I will write my exam for a permanent license." Verma is hopeful that from next month, he can join the camp in New Delhi. (ANI)