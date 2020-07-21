Jets, Giants to play without fans at MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants and New York Jets will play without fans at MetLife Stadium. The teams, who share the stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., issued a joint statement on Monday saying they will comply "until further notice" with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's order restricting public gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary," the statement reads. The Giants and Jets also said both teams' training camps and practices will be closed to the public.

"We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible," the statement said. "Thank you again for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available." The Giants are scheduled to open the season at home on Monday night, Sept. 14, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets' first home game is Sept. 20, when they will host the San Francisco 49ers.

