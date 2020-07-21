Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays explore playing home games in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the possibility Monday, two days after the Canadian federal government said the Blue Jays can't play at Toronto's Rogers Centre due to the high risks of traveling back and forth across the U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams issued a statement Monday afternoon confirming "active discussions" with the Blue Jays.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 01:24 IST
Blue Jays explore playing home games in Pittsburgh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the idea of playing their home games at Pittsburgh's PNC Park this season. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the possibility Monday, two days after the Canadian federal government said the Blue Jays can't play at Toronto's Rogers Centre due to the high risks of traveling back and forth across the U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams issued a statement Monday afternoon confirming "active discussions" with the Blue Jays. "This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best," Williams said in a news release. "If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams."

According to the Post-Gazette, the Pirates and Blue Jays have home games scheduled on the same day just seven times during the abbreviated 60-game campaign, with six of those games on or after Sept. 8. In a conference call on Monday, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team has five possible scenarios but prefers to play in a major-league ballpark. Atkins declined to name the stadiums, but Sportsnet of Canada reported Camden Yards in Baltimore is under consideration.

"It's evolving and a moving target," Atkins said. "We want to make sure we have health and safety as a priority. The players' feedback and their perspective is exceptionally important to us. We're working very hard with major-league baseball to come up with the most viable, realistic, safe options for our team." Other options for the Blue Jays include their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, N.Y., and their spring training site in Dunedin, Fla.

The driving distance from Toronto to Pittsburgh is approximately 315 miles. The flight time is about one hour. Toronto's season opener is Friday against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays' first home game is scheduled for July 29 against the Washington Nationals.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020