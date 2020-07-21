Left Menu
Tennis-Collins 'dismissed' from World TeamTennis over COVID-19 protocol breach

American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World TeamTennis event in West Virginia for breaking COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Tuesday. for the remainder of the 2020 World TeamTennis season after breaking our COVID-19 protocols and leaving The Greenbrier Resort and the state of West Virginia," WTT Chief Executive Carlos Silva said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World TeamTennis event in West Virginia for breaking COVID-19 protocols, organizers said on Tuesday. One of only a few live sports events allowing fans in North America to attend amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the entire three-week regular season of the WTT is being held at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

"We have dismissed Danielle Collins ... for the remainder of the 2020 World TeamTennis season after breaking our COVID-19 protocols and leaving The Greenbrier Resort and the state of West Virginia," WTT Chief Executive Carlos Silva said in a statement. "The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, and staff which are of utmost importance to WTT."

Collins, who made the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open, criticized Novak Djokovic last month after the men's world number one said it would be "impossible" to play this year's U.S. Open under COVID-19 protocols proposed by organizers.

