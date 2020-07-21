Tickets already bought to remain valid if Australia hosts 2021 T20 WC, says ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has clarified that the tickets bought by fans for the now-postponed T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the 2021 World Cup instead of India. The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup 2020 slated to be played in Australia in October-November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the next two editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in the October-November window in 2021 and 2022 respectively, while the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup will take place in October-November instead of February-March. Originally 2021 edition was slated to be played in India, but ICC has not specified whether India will host the tournament next year or not.

"If Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates," ICC said in series of FAQs on its official website. "If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically. Refund requests can be made up until December 15, 2020," it added.

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year. ICC said that at Monday's meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men's events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the "best possible opportunity" over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The windows for the Men's events are: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October - November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021;ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October - November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022;ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India - October - November 2023 with the final on November 26, 2023.

"The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022," ICC said in a statement.