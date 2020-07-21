Rugby-England face Samoa in 2021 Rugby League World Cup opener
New Zealand will begin their campaign against Lebanon and Jamaica will make their debut against Ireland the following day. The 2021 edition marks the first time the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments take place together. Australia's women begin the defence of their title against Cook Islands on Nov. 10 while the wheelchair event begins on Nov. 11 with Spain against Norway and England facing Australia.
